San Salvador Replica Ship Visits Santa Barbara During Pacific Heritage Tour
Maritime Museum of San Diego's creation sails to Santa Barbara, Channel Islands to recreate voyage of European explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo The San Salvador sailed to Santa Barbara from San Diego and is available for public tours through Monday. The San Salvador was designed and built by the Maritime Museum of San Diego to be a replica of Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo's ship, which was the first recorded European vessel to sail along California and survey the coastline, according to the museum.
