San Marcos Pre-school Shares Love for Music at Festival
San Marcos Parent-Child Workshop KIDaPALooza Children's Music Festival will present, for the first time in Santa Barbara, the Emmy- and Grammy-award-winning rock band Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band on Saturday, May 20. A last-minute addition to the festival lineup is Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Dirk Shumaker, who will share songs from his recent children's album, along with local favorites, Ukulele Jim, Spencer the Gardener, and Boom Chaka . The one-day Santa Barbara Children's Festival encourages participation from all attendees, regardless of age, language, or ability.
