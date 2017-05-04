Rotary Club Honors Goleta Valley Jr. High Teacher
Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has recognized Goleta Valley Jr. High School teacher Justina Weinbender for her demonstrated excellence and significant contributions to public education. The honor, given out in April, is the fourth and final such award the Rotarians presented to area educators this academic year.
