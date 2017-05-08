Ray Ford: Carrizo Plain - A Land Where You Can Hear the Quiet

We spent a Sunday in the Plain recently and marveled at the amazing colors and the difference spring seems to make when Soda Lake is full and the grass is green. But I'll always prefer a winter day when the air is clear, the visitors few and the land so still that you can hear the quiet.] It was a day not unlike one I might have seen in a Clint Eastwood western: rolling hills covered with a thin layer of well-dried grass, distant mountains that seemed to shimmer in the dusty haze, cattle grazing not too far from the shell of an abandoned ranch house, a herd of pronghorn elk bounding over the rusted barbwire fencing.

