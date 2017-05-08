Ray Ford: Carrizo Plain - A Land Where You Can Hear the Quiet
We spent a Sunday in the Plain recently and marveled at the amazing colors and the difference spring seems to make when Soda Lake is full and the grass is green. But I'll always prefer a winter day when the air is clear, the visitors few and the land so still that you can hear the quiet.] It was a day not unlike one I might have seen in a Clint Eastwood western: rolling hills covered with a thin layer of well-dried grass, distant mountains that seemed to shimmer in the dusty haze, cattle grazing not too far from the shell of an abandoned ranch house, a herd of pronghorn elk bounding over the rusted barbwire fencing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC