Randy Alcorn: A Few Taxing Questions About Santa Barbara's Rough Roads

The Santa Barbara City Council is considering a ballot measure that, if passed by voters in November, would increase the city's sales tax rate by 1 percent to 8.75 percent. The city's justification for the increase is that the expected $22 million in new annual revenue would help address its neglected and rapidly dilapidating infrastructure - a condition the city has determined will require $546 million over 20 years to remedy.

