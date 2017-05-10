Randy Alcorn: A Few Taxing Questions About Santa Barbara's Rough Roads
The Santa Barbara City Council is considering a ballot measure that, if passed by voters in November, would increase the city's sales tax rate by 1 percent to 8.75 percent. The city's justification for the increase is that the expected $22 million in new annual revenue would help address its neglected and rapidly dilapidating infrastructure - a condition the city has determined will require $546 million over 20 years to remedy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr '17
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC