Rain Fails to Dampen Spirits at Birth Center 5K Run for Funds
Despite the morning rain, the Santa Barbara Birth Center's 2nd annual SBBC 5K Run & Wellness Fair on May 6 hosted more than 190 runners, ranging from kids to stroller-runners to pregnant women. In addition to standard race prizes, there were some unconventional prizes awarded: The fastest stroller-runner made it over the 5K finish line in under 22 minutes, and the most-pregnant runner completed the event while being four days past her due date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC