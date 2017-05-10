Rain Fails to Dampen Spirits at Birth...

Rain Fails to Dampen Spirits at Birth Center 5K Run for Funds

Despite the morning rain, the Santa Barbara Birth Center's 2nd annual SBBC 5K Run & Wellness Fair on May 6 hosted more than 190 runners, ranging from kids to stroller-runners to pregnant women. In addition to standard race prizes, there were some unconventional prizes awarded: The fastest stroller-runner made it over the 5K finish line in under 22 minutes, and the most-pregnant runner completed the event while being four days past her due date.

