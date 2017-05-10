Rain Fails to Dampen Spirits at Birth Center 5K Run for Funds

Despite the morning rain, the Santa Barbara Birth Center's 2nd annual SBBC 5K Run & Wellness Fair on May 6 hosted more than 190 runners, ranging from kids to stroller-runners to pregnant women. In addition to standard race prizes, there were some unconventional prizes awarded: The fastest stroller-runner made it over the 5K finish line in under 22 minutes, and the most-pregnant runner completed the event while being four days past her due date.

