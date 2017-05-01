Police Safely Apprehend Armed Mentally Ill Man

On Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at 10:24 A.M., Santa Barbara Police Officers Tonello and Velasquez were dispatched to Cottage Hospital to check the welfare of a male who walked away from the hospital. The male, Francisco Zarate was reported by hospital staff to be mentally ill and was going to be held pursuant to Welfare and Institutions Code 5150.

