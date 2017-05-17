Police and Fire Departments Lay Out Finances as Santa Barbara Develops 2018 Budget
Public safety was on deck Wednesday as the Santa Barbara City Council continued to hammer out its 2018 budget, with Police Department and Fire Department officials laying out their finances and operational changes. The city's $351 million recommended budget consists of $318 million in operating expenses and $33 million in capital work.
