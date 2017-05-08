PathPoint is Housing Authority's Community Partner of Year
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has named PathPoint - Behavioral Health as its 2016 Community Partner of the Year. PathPoint began its partnership with the Housing Authority in 1980 as their mutual clients live in HUD subsidized housing while PathPoint provides in-home services.
