There are 4 comments on the Noozhawk story from Saturday May 27, titled New Art Therapy Studio Draws on Power of Expression. In it, Noozhawk reports that:

Create Your Life Studio, the first art therapy studio in Santa Barbara, opens June 5 at 21 E. Canon Perdido St. Christine Scott-Hudson, local psychotherapist and art therapist, is the owner. She is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and a board-registered clinical art therapist.

Blackdahlia33

Oceanside, CA

#1 Saturday May 27
Wonderful!
Dive4lifeblue

Oceanside, CA

#2 Sunday May 28
Art therapy works well for PTSD. Glad to see Santa Barbara getting art therapy services.
Fridainachancla

Santa Barbara, CA

#3 11 hrs ago
Cool
Penelope W

American Canyon, CA

#4 6 hrs ago
