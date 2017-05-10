Natural History Museum Wine Festival Adds Food to Its Title
The Santa Barbara Wine Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary Saturday, June 24, as one of the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History's largest annual fundraisers. The festival will take place under the oak trees along Mission Creek.
