Movies that Matter to Screen 'Concussion'
The Granada Theatre announces the screening of Concussion , the next installment of the Movies That Matter with Hal Conklin Film Series at 7 p.m. Monday, May 15. Based on a true story, Concussion highlights Dr. Bennet Omalu's discovery of the relationship between football-related concussions and brain damage Dr. Stephen Kaminski, medical director of trauma services at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital; Melissa Grunt, concussion clinic nurse practitioner at Cottage Children's Medical Center; and Laura Capps, Santa Barbara Unified School District Board member, who will discuss sports related head trauma in schools.
