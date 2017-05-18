Montecito Schools Pick New Superinten...

Montecito Schools Pick New Superintendents

12 hrs ago Read more: Santa Barbara Independent

Starting July 10, Adams Elementary School Principal Amy Alzina - long considered a rising star at Santa Barbara Unified School District - will be the new superintendent of Cold Spring School, a small public elementary in Montecito. Alzina, who served at Adams for eight years, replaces Tricia Price, who headed up Cold Spring for six years.

