McMorrow to Sing From New Album at Lobero Concert

James Vincent McMorrow will bring his new album, True Care, on tour throughout the summer including a stop at Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 26. Each headline show will include a set consisting of True Care in full and then a set spanning McMorrow's career to date. Speaking about True Care, McMorrow said: "Life is long.

