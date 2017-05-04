MCA Project Brings Modern Art to Sant...

MCA Project Brings Modern Art to Santa Barbara

Driving or walking along Camino Del Sur, you will probably notice an eye-catching pop of color against the flat, open field of Elings Park. Three structures, geometric mazes of criss-crossing metal, stand together in the middle of Isla Vista.

