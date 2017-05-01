May Day Rally Marks 'Day of Worker, Day of Immigrant' in Santa Maria
Santa Maria Valley educators marked May Day on Monday afternoon with a march down Broadway to join labor union workers rallying and chanting on a corner in the city's downtown. The actions were part of the International Day of the Worker and Day of the Immigrant, while also urging legislators to pass a bill declaring California a sanctuary state.
