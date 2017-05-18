Man Found Dead in Santa Barbara's Mission Creek Identified as Transient
The man found dead in Santa Barbara's Mission Creek on May 13 was a transient who previously had lived in Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department . Sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover told Noozhawk that the man has been identified as Daniel Smith, 29. She said the Coroner's Bureau is investigating the death.
