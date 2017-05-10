Local Mormon Church Leadership Changes

The previous leadership consisting of President Scott Houston, 1st Counselor Robert Olson and 2nd Counselor Paul Sorensen were honorably released after eight years of service. New leaders of the region, referred to as a stake, are 1st Counselor William Heath of Vandenberg Village, President Peter Haws of Solvang, and 2nd Counselor Rob Ruth of Santa Barbara.

