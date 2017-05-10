Local Amateur Radio Club Has Ties to Space Station
Santa Barbara non-profit has ties to International Space Station Levi C. Maaia to serve on Amateur Radio on the International Space Station U.S. Education Committee Levi C. Maaia, a member of the the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club board of directors has been named to the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station U.S. Education Committee.
