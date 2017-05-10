Lifelong Love of Nursing Drives Maggie Cote to Share Her Care
Whether in the halls of Cottage Hospital or on Santa Barbara's streets, longtime nurse a leader makes it her mission to help Over the last 10 years, Cottage Health nurse Maggie Cote has made the transition to a quality assurance role from clinical nursing, and has become one of the leaders behind Cottage Health's sepsis procedures and protocol. "I walked into Cottage Hospital on Aug. 20, 1979, and had on white stockings and a white dress and a white cap," she recalled.
