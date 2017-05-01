Library Funding Takes Center Stage as County Supervisors Ask Santa Barbara to Slow Fee Increase
As governments and funders continue to stretch the money available for libraries, the city of Santa Barbara is looking to change its funding formulas while continuing to subsidize the operations of several county libraries it administers. The county contracts with the cities of Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and Lompoc to administer its library system, and contributes $3.4 million to them all - more than half of it to those under Santa Barbara's umbrella .
