Legacies Not Lost: Memorial Scholarships Carry on Dreams of I.V. Shooting Victims
As the tragedy of May 23, 2014 reminds the UC Santa Barbara community and families of those lost, the memorial scholarships designed to commemorate the six victims allow the students' legacies to carry on through fellow students. The scholarships were created by university administration with the families of George Chen, Christopher Michaels-Martinez, James Hong, Katherine Cooper, David Wang and Veronika Weiss, the six UCSB students killed three years ago.
