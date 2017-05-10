Learn About Alternative Dispute Resolution

Employment law firm LightGabler is presenting a free employment law seminar titled What the Heck is ADR: Alternative Dispute Resolution - What It Is, When to Use It & How to Be Successful. The seminar will be 7:30-9 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Mulligans Caf & Bar, 3500 McCaw Ave., Santa Barbara.

