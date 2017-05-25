Kyle's Kitchen Opens in Santa Barbara
After the success of its initial location in Goleta, Kyle's Kitchen has opened a second restaurant at 791 Chapala St., Santa Barbara . A grand-opening event and ribbon-cutting with Mayor Helene Schneider is planned for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 27. Ribbon-cutting will be at noon.
