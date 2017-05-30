Keys2TheCoast.com Adds Regional Director
Eddie Stanfield, a long-time resident of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, has joined Keys2TheCoast as a new regional development director. Keys2thecoast.com is a free online resource offering recommendations on top places to eat, drink and see in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Monterey counties.
