Judy Foreman: With Juniper, Marie Ferris Brings Fresh Fashion Perspective to Montecito
Juniper's display tables are simply beautiful - many in shades of white, beige and rose - and easy to see and appreciate. Captivated by Santa Barbara, fashion maven Marie Ferris picked up and moved from Del Mar, opening Montecito's newest boutique, Juniper, in the Upper Village.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC