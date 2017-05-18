Jeff Moehlis: Pet Sounds at the Santa...

Jeff Moehlis: Pet Sounds at the Santa Barbara Bowl

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The story by now is well known: genius songwriter has a panic attack and stops touring with his acclaimed band, then retreats to the studio and writes and records one of the greatest albums of all time. That, in a nutshell, is the story of Brian Wilson and The Beach Boys album Pet Sounds , an album that Wilson will revisit May 28 at the Santa Barbara Bowl .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad... May 17 toejammer 1
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) May 15 heyhaha 11
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 2 Society Hootsies 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
Chlamydia Tax Rises Apr 26 Trumptooner yay yay 1
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 281,156,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC