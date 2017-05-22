I Madonnari Street Painting Festival Returns to Santa Barbara Mission This Weekend
I Madonnari is coming back to the Santa Barbara Mission this weekend, when street painters will decorate the plaza using pastels on pavement, creating about 150 bold and vibrant, large-scale art pieces. The local I Madonnari Italian street painting festival will celebrate its 31st anniversary this year, having brought this tradition from the romantic festival from its sister festival in Grazie di Curtatone, Italy.
