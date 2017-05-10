I Madonnari Italian Hits Pavement May 27-29

The I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival will celebrate its 31st anniversary 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 27, 28 and 29 at the Santa Barbara Mission. A ceremony at noon on Monday, May 29, on the Mission steps will introduce and thank the major festival sponsors and featured artist Meredith Morin as her street painting is concluded.

