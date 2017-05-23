Huge Crowd Turns Out as Michael Towbe...

Huge Crowd Turns Out as Michael Towbes Remembered at Celebration of Life

Friends and relatives on Tuesday remembered Towbes, who passed away last month, as an ambitious businessman, avid tennis player, leading philanthropist, world traveler, humble friend and loving family man. More than 1,000 community members paid tribute to a man described as having tremendous energy, whose dedication to building workforce-priced housing and philanthropic legacy will help the arts, youth and education, social welfare and medical and health services sectors for generations.

