Huge Crowd Turns Out as Michael Towbes Remembered at Celebration of Life
Friends and relatives on Tuesday remembered Towbes, who passed away last month, as an ambitious businessman, avid tennis player, leading philanthropist, world traveler, humble friend and loving family man. More than 1,000 community members paid tribute to a man described as having tremendous energy, whose dedication to building workforce-priced housing and philanthropic legacy will help the arts, youth and education, social welfare and medical and health services sectors for generations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC