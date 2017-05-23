Historic Painting Inspired 2017 Fiesta Poster
An original painting, Gathering for Fiesta, by artist Nicholas S. Firfires was impetus for this year's poster. At a La Primavera celebration transformed into an Evening in Spain, this year's Fiesta La Presidente Rhonda Ledson Henderson unveiled the 2017 Fiesta poster and pin before local dignitaries, community leaders and supporters of Old Spanish Days Fiesta.
