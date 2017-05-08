Higher Number of Sexual Assaults, For...

Higher Number of Sexual Assaults, Forcible Rape Cases Reported in Isla Vista

In addition to investigating incidents, the law-enforcement agency works with community groups and the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center on awareness, prevention and survivor support. Authorities are seeing an increase in reported forcible rape cases in Isla Vista, according to 2016 crime reports recently released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department .

