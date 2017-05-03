Help Identify These Burglary Suspects
The Santa Barbara Police Department Property Crimes Division would like help in identifying suspects who are believed to have recently committed several commercial burglaries within the city of Santa Barbara. A series of these commercial burglaries have occurred in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Coast Village Rd. In the majority of the burglaries, forced entry is made when the suspects pried open the entry door and/or used a sledge hammer to break open a ground level window.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|Tue
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr 13
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC