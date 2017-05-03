Help Identify These Burglary Suspects

Help Identify These Burglary Suspects

The Santa Barbara Police Department Property Crimes Division would like help in identifying suspects who are believed to have recently committed several commercial burglaries within the city of Santa Barbara. A series of these commercial burglaries have occurred in the 1100 and 1200 blocks of Coast Village Rd. In the majority of the burglaries, forced entry is made when the suspects pried open the entry door and/or used a sledge hammer to break open a ground level window.

