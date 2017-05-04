Helicopter Crashes in Hope Ranch
Edhat readers report a helicopter has crashed in the Hope Ranch area, near the 4400 block of Via Laguna by the La Cumbre Country Club. It's being reported that three people on board have all survived with moderate injuries, although that has not yet been officially confirmed.
