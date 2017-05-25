Hearts Riders to Strut Their Stuff at Horse Show
Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center will host its 27th Annual Student Horse Show & Tack Sale showcasing riders of all ages and capabilities 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at their riding facilities, 4420 Calle Real, Santa Barbara. The day will celebrate the organization's student riders as they demonstrate their equitation skills before supporters, family and friends.
