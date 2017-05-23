Heart Ball Raises $80,000 to Beat Cardiovascular Disease
The 17th annual Santa Barbara Heart Ball, a fundraiser supporting the American Heart Association, raised nearly $80,000 to fight cardiovascular disease and stroke. The event, held May 13 at the Coral Casino Beach and Cabana Club in Santa Barbara, is hosted annually to fund critical research that helps fight cardiovascular disease and strokes.
