Goleta City Council Approves Move to District Elections in 2022
Sparked to make the switch under the threat of litigation, Goleta will become the third Santa Barbara County city to elect council members by through district-based voting rather than at-large. Candidates who run for a council seat are required to live within the district where they seek election, and Goleta voters could only cast their ballot for applicants within the district where they reside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|5 hr
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|Mon
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC