Gerald Carpenter: Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra to Take Bow with Schumann

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra's final concert of its 2016-17 season - possibly its last concert ever - will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Lobero Theatre . Maestro Heiichiro Ohyama will conduct, and Italian pianist Alessio Bax , a great favorite of Santa Barbara audiences, will be the soloist in the concerted work.

