Gerald Carpenter: Quire Sings of Joy and Memory
The heavenly a-cappella chorus, Quire of Voyces presents its spring program Rejoice and Remember at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in St. Anthony's Chapel, 2300 Garden St. The concert will consist of three "Prayers for Peace" by Alexander L'Estrange ; "A Litany" by William Walton ; "Oculi omnium" by L'Estrange; and "The Lamb" by John Tavener . Also, "The Tyger" by Michael Eglin ; L'Estrange's "Epiphany Carol" ; "O vos omnes" by Ralph Vaughan Williams ; "Requiem" by Herbert Howells ; and "Hail Gladdening Light" by Charles Wood .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|Wed
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC