Gerald Carpenter: Quire Sings of Joy and Memory

8 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

The heavenly a-cappella chorus, Quire of Voyces presents its spring program Rejoice and Remember at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in St. Anthony's Chapel, 2300 Garden St. The concert will consist of three "Prayers for Peace" by Alexander L'Estrange ; "A Litany" by William Walton ; "Oculi omnium" by L'Estrange; and "The Lamb" by John Tavener . Also, "The Tyger" by Michael Eglin ; L'Estrange's "Epiphany Carol" ; "O vos omnes" by Ralph Vaughan Williams ; "Requiem" by Herbert Howells ; and "Hail Gladdening Light" by Charles Wood .

