Gerald Carpenter: Dudamel Conducts Schubert, Mahler at Granada

Since the Community Arts-Music Association was founded for the express purpose of bringing the Los Angeles Philharmonic to Santa Barbara for a concert, it is not surprising every CAMA season includes at least one, and sometimes two, concerts by that orchestra, usually, as this year, the last one. The LA Phil, under conductor Gustavo Dudamel, will play this year's concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung will be the guest soloist.

