Firefighters Alliance's Fire Ball is a Roaring Good Time
On May 7, about 400 supporters gathered at Dos Pueblos Ranch in western Goleta for the biennial Fire Ball, the main fundraiser of the Santa Barbara Firefighters Alliance . This was quite the lively and entertaining event from the moment of arrival, where guests were greeted by a host of firefighters to the end of the evening, which featured an awesome extensive performance by Jackson Browne.
