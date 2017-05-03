Fire Department Saves Person Trapped by High Tide
At approximately 3:00 am the Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded with Harbor Patrol to a report of a person in distress on the beach off of the Santa Barbara Mesa. The person was trapped by the high tide and was unable to tell dispatch exactly where he was on the beach.
