Experts Help Open Eyes About Imroving Relationships
Gay and Katie Hendricks, experts on relationship and body intelligence, will be the featured speakers at the Consciousness Network's event 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St. The Hendricks, who are pioneers in the fields of body intelligence and relationship transformation for more than 40 years, will discuss Improving Your Relationships Consciously. Together and singly the Hendricks have written more than 40 books, including such bestsellers as Conscious Loving, The Big Leap , and Conscious Loving Ever After: How to Create Thriving Relationships at Midlife and Beyond .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC