Experts Help Open Eyes About Imroving...

Experts Help Open Eyes About Imroving Relationships

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

Gay and Katie Hendricks, experts on relationship and body intelligence, will be the featured speakers at the Consciousness Network's event 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St. The Hendricks, who are pioneers in the fields of body intelligence and relationship transformation for more than 40 years, will discuss Improving Your Relationships Consciously. Together and singly the Hendricks have written more than 40 books, including such bestsellers as Conscious Loving, The Big Leap , and Conscious Loving Ever After: How to Create Thriving Relationships at Midlife and Beyond .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Barbara Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14) 1 hr heyhaha 11
Large Butts in Montecito Society May 2 Society Hootsies 1
News Helicopter Over Carpinteria Apr 28 nccarp 1
Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O Apr 27 Trumpstein 1
Chlamydia Tax Rises Apr 26 Trumptooner yay yay 1
News Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14) Apr 21 Library buys cops 57
Trump Buys M C C...Cheap? Apr 16 gov news gov news 1
See all Santa Barbara Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Barbara Forum Now

Santa Barbara Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Barbara Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Barbara, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,042,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC