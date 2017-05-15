Experts Help Open Eyes About Imroving Relationships

Gay and Katie Hendricks, experts on relationship and body intelligence, will be the featured speakers at the Consciousness Network's event 8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St. The Hendricks, who are pioneers in the fields of body intelligence and relationship transformation for more than 40 years, will discuss Improving Your Relationships Consciously. Together and singly the Hendricks have written more than 40 books, including such bestsellers as Conscious Loving, The Big Leap , and Conscious Loving Ever After: How to Create Thriving Relationships at Midlife and Beyond .

