Engine Failure Cited as Cause of Fiery Helicopter Crash That Injured 3
Engine failure led to the crash of a sightseeing helicopter that resulted in injuries to the pilot and two passengers earlier this month, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board . Two Westmont College alumni, Courtney Crosby and Turner Conrad, were seriously injured in the crash, and pilot Michael Ower, owner of the helicopter tour company, also was hurt.
