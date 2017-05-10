Eight Sheriff's Deputies Receive Guerry Awards
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office would like to congratulate the eight Sheriff's deputies who were among the 20 law enforcement professionals who were honored this month with a H. Thomas Guerry Award. The honors were handed out at ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisor's Hearing Room and attended by personnel from local law-enforcement agencies, dignitaries, and family and friends of those being recognized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
|UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead Wednesday M...
|Apr '17
|katybirdhudson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC