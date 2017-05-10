Eight Sheriff's Deputies Receive Guerry Awards

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office would like to congratulate the eight Sheriff's deputies who were among the 20 law enforcement professionals who were honored this month with a H. Thomas Guerry Award. The honors were handed out at ceremony at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisor's Hearing Room and attended by personnel from local law-enforcement agencies, dignitaries, and family and friends of those being recognized.

