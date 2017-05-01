Eagle Scout Project for Fire Station 7
The Santa Barbara City Fire Department is pleased to announce that fifteen year old Matthew Helkey conducted his Eagle Scout community service project at fire station 7. The Eagle Scout project is one of the final requirements to attain the rank of Eagle Scout. Attaining the rank of Eagle is a very prestigious undertaking with fewer than 6% of scouts reaching this milestone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Edhat.
