DAWG Throwing 'Putting on the DAWG' Paw-ty to Celebrate 25th Anniversary

Dog Adoption and Welfare Group will be hosting its 25th anniversary celebration, "Putting on the DAWG," from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 16 at Potek Winery in The Mill, 406 E. Haley St. in Santa Barbara. DAWG has rescued more than 8,000 dogs in its 25 years, and 100 percent of funds raised will support the nonprofit organization's mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.