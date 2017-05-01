Cyclists Leave Santa Barbara for Las ...

Cyclists Leave Santa Barbara for Las Vegas in 400-Mile Red Nose Day Fundraiser

They may not all be wearing the bulbous red noses on their trek through Southern California and the desert, but the spirit that the quintessential clown accessory represents is certainly there. On Sunday, two dozen cyclists kicked off Ride On For Red Nose Day , the latest event in a series of fundraisers around the country that raises money for and awareness about child poverty.

