Cyclist Critically Injured in Collision With Trash Truck in Santa Barbara
A bicyclist was critically injured Monday in a collision with a garbage truck in the hills above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department . The cyclist was headed down Mountain Drive when he appeared to have taken a wide turn on a sharp curve, said fire Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Noozhawk.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|heyhaha
|11
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|May 2
|Society Hootsies
|1
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr 21
|Library buys cops
|57
|Trump Buys M C C...Cheap?
|Apr 16
|gov news gov news
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC