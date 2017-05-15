Cyclist Critically Injured in Collisi...

Cyclist Critically Injured in Collision With Trash Truck in Santa Barbara

13 hrs ago Read more: Noozhawk

A bicyclist was critically injured Monday in a collision with a garbage truck in the hills above Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department . The cyclist was headed down Mountain Drive when he appeared to have taken a wide turn on a sharp curve, said fire Capt.

