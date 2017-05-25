Cryptix wins top prize at UCSB New Venture Competition
Ticketing platform software company Cryptix took home the $10,000 top prize at the UC Santa Barbara New Venture Competition on May 24. Hosted by the school's Technology Management Program, the competition is the origin of such Santa Barbara companies as Inogen, Apeel Sciences, TrackR, Salty Girl Seafood and others. All of the participants walked away with some seed capital, but second place winner Delta Leaf Labs took home two checks worth a combined $12,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.
Add your comments below
Santa Barbara Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Large Butts in Montecito Society
|Thu
|sit slow sweet la...
|2
|Reward Doubles to Help Find Missing South Pasad...
|May 17
|toejammer
|1
|Police Missed Locking Up Elliot Rodger, Santa B... (Jun '14)
|May 15
|heyhaha
|11
|Helicopter Over Carpinteria
|Apr 28
|nccarp
|1
|Tonka Trump Kimchee I P O
|Apr 27
|Trumpstein
|1
|Chlamydia Tax Rises
|Apr 26
|Trumptooner yay yay
|1
|Insights into Isla Vista Shooter Elliot Rodger (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Library buys cops
|57
Find what you want!
Search Santa Barbara Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC