Cryptix wins top prize at UCSB New Venture Competition

Ticketing platform software company Cryptix took home the $10,000 top prize at the UC Santa Barbara New Venture Competition on May 24. Hosted by the school's Technology Management Program, the competition is the origin of such Santa Barbara companies as Inogen, Apeel Sciences, TrackR, Salty Girl Seafood and others. All of the participants walked away with some seed capital, but second place winner Delta Leaf Labs took home two checks worth a combined $12,500.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacific Business Times.